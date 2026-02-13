'Spider-Noir' teaser: Nicolas Cage starrer gets premiere date

The upcoming live-action series Spider-Noir, featuring Nicolas Cage as The Spider, will release on May 27 on Prime Video . The series is adapted from the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir and centers on a private investigator in 1930s New York City who is forced to confront his former life as the city's only superhero following a personal tragedy.

Unique presentation Series will be presented in color and black-and-white formats The Spider-Noir series will be presented in two formats for each episode: one in black and white and the other in color. This unique approach is part of the show's strategy to offer a different viewing experience. The teaser for the series was released in both these formats, giving fans a glimpse into the darker take on this superhero character.

Twitter Post See the teaser here With no power comes no responsibility. "Spider-Noir" - a live-action series starring Nicolas Cage - arrives in True-Hue full color and authentic Black & White May 27 on Prime Video India pic.twitter.com/jMzWWb7ZCY — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 12, 2026

Advertisement

Cast details Cast of the series The Spider-Noir series boasts an ensemble cast, including Li Jun Li as nightclub singer Cat Hardy, Karen Rodriguez as Janet, and Lamorne Morris as journalist Robbie Robertson. The trailer also gave us glimpses of iconic Spider-Man villains such as Sandman and Electro. Other cast members include Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson.

Advertisement