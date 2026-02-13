'Spider-Noir' teaser: Nicolas Cage starrer gets premiere date
What's the story
The upcoming live-action series Spider-Noir, featuring Nicolas Cage as The Spider, will release on May 27 on Prime Video. The series is adapted from the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir and centers on a private investigator in 1930s New York City who is forced to confront his former life as the city's only superhero following a personal tragedy.
Unique presentation
Series will be presented in color and black-and-white formats
The Spider-Noir series will be presented in two formats for each episode: one in black and white and the other in color. This unique approach is part of the show's strategy to offer a different viewing experience. The teaser for the series was released in both these formats, giving fans a glimpse into the darker take on this superhero character.
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
With no power comes no responsibility. "Spider-Noir" - a live-action series starring Nicolas Cage - arrives in True-Hue full color and
authentic Black & White May27 on Prime Video India pic.twitter.com/jMzWWb7ZCY — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN)February 12, 2026
Cast details
Cast of the series
The Spider-Noir series boasts an ensemble cast, including Li Jun Li as nightclub singer Cat Hardy, Karen Rodriguez as Janet, and Lamorne Morris as journalist Robbie Robertson. The trailer also gave us glimpses of iconic Spider-Man villains such as Sandman and Electro. Other cast members include Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson.
Production details
Meet the creators behind 'Spider-Noir'
The Spider-Noir series is a product of Sony Pictures Television, exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. The first two episodes were directed and executive-produced by Emmy-winning director Harry Bradbeer. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot are the co-showrunners and executive producers of the show. The series was developed by Uziel and Lightfoot with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, the Oscar-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.