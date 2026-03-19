A Violet Bridgerton and Marcus spin-off is possible

'Bridgerton' to focus on mama Violet next?

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:05 am Mar 19, 202610:05 am

What's the story

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, has hinted at a potential spin-off focusing on Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). It might delve into her love story with Lord Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis). Speaking on Craig Melvin's podcast, Rhimes said, "I've always said that I thought if we were going to do something like that, Violet would be a great person to tell the story about."