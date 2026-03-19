'Bridgerton' to focus on mama Violet next?
What's the story
Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, has hinted at a potential spin-off focusing on Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). It might delve into her love story with Lord Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis). Speaking on Craig Melvin's podcast, Rhimes said, "I've always said that I thought if we were going to do something like that, Violet would be a great person to tell the story about."
Plot development
Season 4's exploration of Violet, Marcus's relationship
In Bridgerton Season 4, Violet and Marcus's relationship was explored in depth. Despite their mutual feelings, Violet rejected Marcus's marriage proposal as her family was facing difficulties with her daughter Francesca going through a life altering tragedy. This storyline has sparked interest among fans for a possible spin-off focusing on their love story.
Previous spin-off
Previous spin-off focused on Queen Charlotte
The first Bridgerton spin-off, Queen Charlotte, aired in 2023. It was a prequel series focusing on the early life and marriage of Queen Charlotte and King George. Violet had appeared there as well. The show was well-received by audiences with actors Corey Mylchreest and India Amarteifio portraying the younger versions of the main characters.