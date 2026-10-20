Spokesperson says Prince Harry's remark not aimed at Prince William
Prince Harry just set the record straight after his GQ interview sparked buzz.
A spokesperson says his "some people" remark wasn't aimed at Prince William or anyone in particular.
Instead, Harry used the moment to share that he genuinely wants things to get better with his family and hopes for reconciliation.
Prince Harry seeks reconciliation with family
Harry explained he was talking about healing and moving forward, not calling anyone out.
He's still hoping for real conversations with his family (Prince Harry said, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore.").
The royal rift has been in the spotlight since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life in 2020, with ups and downs, including a tense memoir and reunion attempts, but it's a reminder that even famous families have their struggles.