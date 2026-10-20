Spokesperson says Prince Harry's remark not aimed at Prince William

Harry explained he was talking about healing and moving forward, not calling anyone out.

He's still hoping for real conversations with his family (Prince Harry said, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore.").

The royal rift has been in the spotlight since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life in 2020, with ups and downs, including a tense memoir and reunion attempts, but it's a reminder that even famous families have their struggles.