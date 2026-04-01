Sprouse holds intruder at gunpoint at Hollywood Hills home
Entertainment
Dylan Sprouse, best known from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, had a real-life action moment when he held an intruder at gunpoint at his Hollywood Hills house just after midnight on April 17, 2026.
While Dylan kept things under control, his wife Barbara Palvin called 9-1-1.
Thankfully, Dylan was shaken up but not injured during the tense situation.
LAPD arrests suspect in burglary
The Los Angeles Police Department reported a burglary and arrested the suspect.
The couple's home, valued at nearly $2 million, bought in 2021, became the scene of this unexpected drama.
Sprouse is also fresh off starring in the movie Under Fire (2025), but this time, his quick thinking played out off-screen and kept him safe at home.