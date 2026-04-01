Sprouse holds intruder at gunpoint at Hollywood Hills home Entertainment Apr 18, 2026

Dylan Sprouse, best known from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, had a real-life action moment when he held an intruder at gunpoint at his Hollywood Hills house just after midnight on April 17, 2026.

While Dylan kept things under control, his wife Barbara Palvin called 9-1-1.

Thankfully, Dylan was shaken up but not injured during the tense situation.