'Squid Game' creator returning with new Netflix series, 'The Dealer'

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:08 pm Jan 14, 2026

Netflix has announced a new Korean casino crime drama titled The Dealer, produced by Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. The series will feature Jung So-min as Geonhwa, a skilled casino dealer whose wedding plans go awry after she falls victim to housing fraud. The story follows her descent into the dark underbelly of gambling as she fights to regain control over her life.