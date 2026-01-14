LOADING...
'Squid Game' creator returning with new Netflix series, 'The Dealer'

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jan 14, 2026
01:08 pm
What's the story

Netflix has announced a new Korean casino crime drama titled The Dealer, produced by Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. The series will feature Jung So-min as Geonhwa, a skilled casino dealer whose wedding plans go awry after she falls victim to housing fraud. The story follows her descent into the dark underbelly of gambling as she fights to regain control over her life.

Production insights

'The Dealer' cast and crew details revealed

The Dealer also stars Ryoo Seung-bum as Hwang Chisu, a financially struggling gambler; Lee Soo-hyuk as Jo Jun, an unpredictable casino competitor; and Ryu Kyung-soo as Choi Wooseung, Geonhwa's fiancé and a determined detective. The series marks the directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Choi Young-hwan. Firstman Studio, the production company behind Squid Game, is producing The Dealer.

