'Squid Game' creator returning with new Netflix series, 'The Dealer'
What's the story
Netflix has announced a new Korean casino crime drama titled The Dealer, produced by Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. The series will feature Jung So-min as Geonhwa, a skilled casino dealer whose wedding plans go awry after she falls victim to housing fraud. The story follows her descent into the dark underbelly of gambling as she fights to regain control over her life.
Production insights
'The Dealer' cast and crew details revealed
The Dealer also stars Ryoo Seung-bum as Hwang Chisu, a financially struggling gambler; Lee Soo-hyuk as Jo Jun, an unpredictable casino competitor; and Ryu Kyung-soo as Choi Wooseung, Geonhwa's fiancé and a determined detective. The series marks the directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Choi Young-hwan. Firstman Studio, the production company behind Squid Game, is producing The Dealer.
Twitter Post
Netflix Korea shared images from the script reading
결혼 골인을 위한 올인.— Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) January 13, 2026
신혼집을 사기당한 카지노 딜러 건화, 꼬여버린 결혼 계획을 바로잡기 위해 숨겨온 능력을 깨워 도박판에 뛰어 들다.
넷플릭스 범죄 드라마 시리즈 <딜러>. 정소민, 류승범, 이수혁, 류경수 캐스팅 확정. 오직 넷플릭스에서. pic.twitter.com/pwxYKrAJ04