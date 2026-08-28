'Squid Game' duo reunites: Everything about their new thriller

The film will also star Park Hae-soo, who appeared in the Squid Game franchise.

Other cast members include Oh Jung-se, Kim So-jin, and Cho Yeo-jeong.

The story of K.O. Club is set in a near-future where wealth can buy biological youth, creating a divide between an aging elite hoarding money and power and a younger generation denied access to both.

Filming for K.O. Club is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027.