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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Squid Game' duo reunites: Everything about their new thriller
'Squid Game' duo reunites: Everything about their new thriller
'K.O. Club' will be a sci-fi thriller

'Squid Game' duo reunites: Everything about their new thriller

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 28, 2026
05:54 pm
What's the story

Lee Byung-hun, best known for his role as the Front Man in the globally popular Netflix series Squid Game, will reunite with director Hwang Dong-hyuk for a new sci-fi thriller titled K.O. Club. This marks Hwang's first feature film in nearly a decade. Firstman Studio, the production company Hwang runs with producer Kim Ji-yeon, confirmed the casting, Variety revealed.

Plot details

Other cast members and storyline

The film will also star Park Hae-soo, who appeared in the Squid Game franchise.

Other cast members include Oh Jung-se, Kim So-jin, and Cho Yeo-jeong.

The story of K.O. Club is set in a near-future where wealth can buy biological youth, creating a divide between an aging elite hoarding money and power and a younger generation denied access to both.

Filming for K.O. Club is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027.

Director's profile

Hwang last directed a theatrical film in 2017

Hwang last directed a theatrical film in 2017 with the historical drama The Fortress, after which he directed the Netflix series Squid Game.

He made history as the first Asian director to win a directing Emmy for a foreign-language series with Squid Game.

Lee, meanwhile, has been busy with projects like Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice and the Go drama The Match.

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