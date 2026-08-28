'Squid Game' duo reunites: Everything about their new thriller
What's the story
Lee Byung-hun, best known for his role as the Front Man in the globally popular Netflix series Squid Game, will reunite with director Hwang Dong-hyuk for a new sci-fi thriller titled K.O. Club. This marks Hwang's first feature film in nearly a decade. Firstman Studio, the production company Hwang runs with producer Kim Ji-yeon, confirmed the casting, Variety revealed.
Plot details
Other cast members and storyline
The film will also star Park Hae-soo, who appeared in the Squid Game franchise.
Other cast members include Oh Jung-se, Kim So-jin, and Cho Yeo-jeong.
The story of K.O. Club is set in a near-future where wealth can buy biological youth, creating a divide between an aging elite hoarding money and power and a younger generation denied access to both.
Filming for K.O. Club is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027.
Director's profile
Hwang last directed a theatrical film in 2017
Hwang last directed a theatrical film in 2017 with the historical drama The Fortress, after which he directed the Netflix series Squid Game.
He made history as the first Asian director to win a directing Emmy for a foreign-language series with Squid Game.
Lee, meanwhile, has been busy with projects like Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice and the Go drama The Match.