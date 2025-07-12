Next Article
Squid Game Season 3 shatters streaming records
Squid Game is back and bigger than ever—Season 3 pulled in a massive 106.3 million views within its first 10 days.
Since dropping on June 27, it's topped charts across all 93 tracked countries for two weeks straight.
Seasons 1 and 2 also back in Netflix's top ranks
The hype around Season 3 has sparked a comeback for earlier seasons too, with Seasons 1 and 2 jumping back into Netflix's top ranks.
Now, all three Squid Game seasons hold the top spots among non-English shows—proof that Korean storytelling is hitting home with viewers everywhere.
'Squid Game' proves great storytelling knows no borders
Squid Game's global takeover isn't just about big numbers—it shows how powerful authentic stories can be.
The series continues to put Korean creators like Hwang Dong-hyuk in the spotlight and proves that great storytelling knows no borders.