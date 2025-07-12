Bryan Cranston pauses 'Lone Wolf' production over payment issues
Bryan Cranston has hit pause on the action movie "Lone Wolf" after nearly $2 million in production money vanished, leaving many cast and crew members unpaid.
Even though his own paycheck cleared, Cranston is refusing to finish filming or promote the film until everyone gets what they're owed.
'Do not work' order from SAG-AFTRA
Calling the situation "a mess," Cranston said, "I will not return to complete the remaining few days of filming, nor participate in any promotions for Lone Wolf, unless all unpaid cast and crew members receive their full payments."
SAG-AFTRA backed him up with a "Do Not Work" order, blocking union actors from returning until wages are settled.
No 1 should get left behind: Cranston
Cranston isn't just a big name—his recent actions demonstrate his commitment to fair treatment on set.
His move implies a clear message: no one should get left behind when it comes to getting paid for their work.