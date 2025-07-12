Ranveer Singh acquires ₹4.5 crore Hummer EV

What powers the beast?

This isn't your average electric ride.

The Hummer EV 3X packs a tri-motor e4WD setup with 986hp and a wild 15,592 Nm of torque. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds

and offers cool features like Crab Walk mode, adaptive air suspension, ventilated seats, and a huge touchscreen—all powered by a battery that lasts up to 505km on one charge.