Ranveer Singh acquires ₹4.5 crore Hummer EV
Ranveer Singh just added a serious flex to his garage—he's now the first Indian actor to own the all-electric GMC Hummer EV 3X.
Delivered in Mumbai right after his 40th birthday, this American SUV was specially imported and customized for him.
What powers the beast?
This isn't your average electric ride.
The Hummer EV 3X packs a tri-motor e4WD setup with 986hp and a wild 15,592 Nm of torque. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds
and offers cool features like Crab Walk mode, adaptive air suspension, ventilated seats, and a huge touchscreen—all powered by a battery that lasts up to 505km on one charge.
An actor with a passion for luxury cars
Ranveer's love for standout cars is well-known—his collection already includes an Aston Martin Rapide, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, and Toyota Fortuner Legender.
With the Hummer EV joining the lineup, he's officially gone electric while keeping things super luxe.
Meanwhile, on the work front
When he's not behind the wheel or repping Skoda Auto India as brand ambassador, Ranveer is busy with film projects—his next movie "Dhurandhar" drops in December 2025.