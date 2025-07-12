Next Article
Nani denies plagiarism allegations on HIT 3 script
Actor Nani has pushed back against plagiarism accusations about his film HIT: The Third Case, calling them "false, misleading and unfounded."
Tamil writer Vimalavelan took the issue to the Madras High Court, saying HIT 3 copied his script Agent 11 and novel Agent V.
Writer shared script with Nani in 2022
Vimalavelan said he shared his script synopsis with Nani in 2022 but never heard back. After watching HIT 3, he noticed strong similarities.
He believes the film is an unauthorized adaptation of his work.
Next hearing on July 28
Nani's side insists HIT 3 is "entirely original and independently developed." They argue any overlap is just typical thriller-genre stuff that can't be copyrighted.
The next court hearing is set for July 28, 2025.