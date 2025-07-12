Anurag Kashyap slams Netflix CEO for misunderstanding India

Leadership more focused on job security than creative risks

Kashyap pointed out that Netflix India often just buys hit international series like Squid Game rather than backing new ideas here.

He also called out their weak promotion for Indian shows like Kohra and Trial by Fire.

On top of that, he feels the leadership at Netflix India is more focused on job security than creative risks—a problem he says runs across India's streaming scene, where storytelling often takes a backseat to algorithms and corporate strategy.