R Madhavan considers quitting romantic films after 'Aap Jaisa Koi'
R Madhavan just shared that his new Netflix movie, Aap Jaisa Koi, could be his final romantic lead.
"Maybe my last chance to do romance before I have to give it up completely," he said, choosing this story because it fits where he is in life right now.
Aap Jaisa Koi—A tale of love, family, and societal expectations
Released on July 11, 2025, Aap Jaisa Koi follows a gentle Sanskrit professor (Madhavan) and an independent French teacher (Fatima Sana Shaikh) as they navigate love, family pushback, and societal expectations.
The film stands out for its focus on mature romance built on equality and respect.
From romantic leads to diverse characters
Known for iconic romantic roles since Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001), Madhavan has recently taken on more diverse characters—from a scientist in Rocketry to a villain in Shaitaan.
With this latest move, he seems ready to leave traditional romances behind and explore new territory.