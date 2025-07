Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film with Anurag Basu delayed?

Aaryan busy with another project

Aaryan is busy wrapping up Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Ananya Panday, which is aiming for a Diwali 2025 release. After scoring big with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 last year during Diwali, he seems to prefer festival releases.

Once Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri finishes shooting by July-end, Aaryan will get back to Basu's project and finish what's left.