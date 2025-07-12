Kangana Ranaut's unexpected challenges as an MP

Kangana hoped she could keep up her film career while serving in Parliament, but since taking office, only one movie—Emergency—has come out (and that was finished before elections). She admits politics isn't really her thing and calls it "social service" that feels pretty unfamiliar.

People expect me to solve local issues

As an MP, Kangana says people expect her to fix local problems like broken roads and drains.

But she points out these are state government issues and not actually in her control: "People come to me with local issues...but these are beyond my authority."

It's left her feeling a bit stuck between what people want and what she's allowed to do.