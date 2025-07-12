Kangana Ranaut's unexpected challenges as an MP
Kangana Ranaut, fresh off her Lok Sabha win from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi as a BJP candidate, says being an MP is way tougher than she expected.
She told Times Now she'd heard it would only take "60-70 days a year," but the reality has been much more intense.
Only 1 film has released since I took office
Kangana hoped she could keep up her film career while serving in Parliament, but since taking office, only one movie—Emergency—has come out (and that was finished before elections).
She admits politics isn't really her thing and calls it "social service" that feels pretty unfamiliar.
People expect me to solve local issues
As an MP, Kangana says people expect her to fix local problems like broken roads and drains.
But she points out these are state government issues and not actually in her control: "People come to me with local issues...but these are beyond my authority."
It's left her feeling a bit stuck between what people want and what she's allowed to do.