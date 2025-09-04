Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched at $650: Check features

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition (FE), a more affordable version of its flagship Galaxy S25 series. The new device comes with a stable One UI 8 (Android 16) out of the box, unlike its more expensive counterparts. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smooth scrolling and improved gaming experiences.

Design details The device weighs 190g The Galaxy S25 FE is as big as the Galaxy S25 Plus but weighs a tad lighter at 190g. It also features thinner bezels around the screen, giving it a sleeker look. The device sports an 'Armor Aluminum' frame that offers IP68 water and dust resistance. This makes it as durable as other models in the lineup, despite its more compact form factor.

Tech specs It has a vapor chamber for better thermal management The Galaxy S25 FE is powered by the same Exynos 2400 4nm processor as its predecessor. However, it comes with a bigger 4,900mAh battery and a larger vapor chamber that supports faster charging. The rear panel has a vertical triple-camera array with a 50MP main lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an improved front camera with a 12MP lens for better selfies.

Advanced software The phone comes with advanced AI tools The Galaxy S25 FE also comes with advanced AI tools like "Low noise mode," Super HDR in video, "Generative Edit," and "Photo Assist." These features improve image quality, editing capabilities, and even let you convert clips into slow-motion videos with a single tap. The device runs on One UI 8, which offers several multimodal AI features to make user tasks more intuitive.