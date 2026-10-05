CBFC clears Sree Vishnu's 'Comrade Kalyan': Cast, plot, release date

The film is set against the backdrop of the Andhra-Odisha border in 1992 and boasts an ensemble cast.

Apart from Vishnu and Nambiar, it also stars Tamil actor Radhika Sarathkumar, Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, and Upendra Limaye in pivotal roles.

The movie is produced by Venkata Krishna Karnati and Seetha Karnati under Skanda Vahana Motion Pictures LLP.