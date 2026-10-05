CBFC clears Sree Vishnu's 'Comrade Kalyan': Cast, plot, release date
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the upcoming Telugu action entertainer Comrade Kalyan for release with a U/A certificate. The film, directed by Janakiram Marella and starring Sree Vishnu and Mahima Nambiar in lead roles, is set to hit screens worldwide on October 9. Vishnu announced the news on social media with a post that read: "No gun firing... Only FUN FIRING U/A #ComradeKalyan October 9th."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Comrade Kalyan'
The film is set against the backdrop of the Andhra-Odisha border in 1992 and boasts an ensemble cast.
Apart from Vishnu and Nambiar, it also stars Tamil actor Radhika Sarathkumar, Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, and Upendra Limaye in pivotal roles.
The movie is produced by Venkata Krishna Karnati and Seetha Karnati under Skanda Vahana Motion Pictures LLP.
Music release
'Oriya Pilla' was released in June
In June, the makers released the first single from the film, Oriya Pilla. The song gave a glimpse into the romantic world of Comrade Kalyan and hinted at a tender love story.
Composed by Vijay Bulganin, Oriya Pilla is a gentle melody sung by Sid Sriram.
Meanwhile, Comrade Kalyan features cinematography by Sai Sriram and editing by Chota Prasad Kamireddy.