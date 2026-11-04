Sreeleela to star opposite Rajinikanth in 'Dharman'

Dharman also stars Simran, Nayanthara, Raashii Khanna, and Yogi Babu.

The film is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu of Oh My Kadavule and Dragon fame.

Rajinikanth plays a doctor in the film, with his character being described as a "Ketta Paiyan (bad guy)."

The movie's posters have shown Rajinikanth with blood on his hands, suggesting a morally ambiguous character.