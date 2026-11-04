Sreeleela to star opposite Rajinikanth in 'Dharman'
What's the story
Actor Sreeleela has been roped in for the upcoming Tamil film Dharman, headlined by superstar Rajinikanth. The news was announced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International on Wednesday. This will be Sreeleela's first project with the legendary actor. The production house welcomed her to the team with a video message saying, "She's got the spark. She's got the pataka."
Film details
'Dharman' cast and crew
Dharman also stars Simran, Nayanthara, Raashii Khanna, and Yogi Babu.
The film is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu of Oh My Kadavule and Dragon fame.
Rajinikanth plays a doctor in the film, with his character being described as a "Ketta Paiyan (bad guy)."
The movie's posters have shown Rajinikanth with blood on his hands, suggesting a morally ambiguous character.
Twitter Post
See the post here
SHE'S GOT THE SPARK— Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) November 4, 2026
SHE'S GOT THE PATAKA
Welcoming the gorgeous @sreeleela14 to
DHARMAN#Dharman#KettaPaiyanSir#SuperstarRajinikanth#KamalHaasan@rajinikanth@ikamalhaasan#Mahendran#Nayanthara@Dir_Ashwath@anirudhofficial@anbariv@iYogiBabu@SimranbaggaOffc… pic.twitter.com/SPyBiage61
Career progression
Sreeleela's other projects
Sreeleela made her Tamil debut in Parasakthi earlier this year, alongside Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, and Atharvaa.
She has several projects lined up in the industry, including Dhanush and Mammootty's Om and Ajith Kumar's Daredevil.
Dharman's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has previously worked with Rajinikanth on several projects, including Petta, Darbar, and Jailer.
The crew also includes cinematographer Niketh Bommi, stunt choreographer Anbariv, editor Pradeep E Ragav, and production designer Karthik Rajkumar.