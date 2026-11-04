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Home / News / Entertainment News / Sreeleela to star opposite Rajinikanth in 'Dharman'
Sreeleela to star opposite Rajinikanth in 'Dharman'
'Dharman' will mark Sreeleela's first collaboration with Rajinikanth

Sreeleela to star opposite Rajinikanth in 'Dharman'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Nov 04, 2026
02:51 pm
What's the story

Actor Sreeleela has been roped in for the upcoming Tamil film Dharman, headlined by superstar Rajinikanth. The news was announced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International on Wednesday. This will be Sreeleela's first project with the legendary actor. The production house welcomed her to the team with a video message saying, "She's got the spark. She's got the pataka."

Film details

'Dharman' cast and crew

Dharman also stars Simran, Nayanthara, Raashii Khanna, and Yogi Babu.

The film is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu of Oh My Kadavule and Dragon fame.

Rajinikanth plays a doctor in the film, with his character being described as a "Ketta Paiyan (bad guy)."

The movie's posters have shown Rajinikanth with blood on his hands, suggesting a morally ambiguous character.

Twitter Post

See the post here

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Career progression

Sreeleela's other projects

Sreeleela made her Tamil debut in Parasakthi earlier this year, alongside Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, and Atharvaa.

She has several projects lined up in the industry, including Dhanush and Mammootty's Om and Ajith Kumar's Daredevil.

Dharman's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has previously worked with Rajinikanth on several projects, including Petta, Darbar, and Jailer.

The crew also includes cinematographer Niketh Bommi, stunt choreographer Anbariv, editor Pradeep E Ragav, and production designer Karthik Rajkumar.

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