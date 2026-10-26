Sreeleela to join Teja Sajja in 'Mirai 2'?

Mirai 2 will also see the return of key cast members from the first film.

Rana Daggubati is set to play the antagonist in this fantasy drama.

The film is being produced by People Media Factory, with more details about the project expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, apart from Sajja, Shriya Saran, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram were also part of the first installment.