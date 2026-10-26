Sreeleela to join Teja Sajja in 'Mirai 2'?
What's the story
The shooting of Mirai 2, officially titled Mirai: Jaithraya, commenced in May 2026 under the direction of Karthik Gattamneni. Now, reports suggest that actor Sreeleela is being considered for a key role. The actor has reportedly already undergone a screen test for the project. However, an official confirmation regarding her involvement is still awaited. The first part, Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, was released in 2025.
Film details
More about the second part
Mirai 2 will also see the return of key cast members from the first film.
Rana Daggubati is set to play the antagonist in this fantasy drama.
The film is being produced by People Media Factory, with more details about the project expected in the coming days.
Meanwhile, apart from Sajja, Shriya Saran, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram were also part of the first installment.
Actor's projects
What else is Sreeleela working on?
Sreeleela, recently seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, will feature in an untitled musical love story with Kartik Aaryan.
Directed by Anurag Basu, the film will be released on April 30, 2027.
She is also a part of Om, starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sai Pallavi.
It will premiere on November 20.