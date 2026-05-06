SRK gifted Shekhar Suman expensive watch for 'Chalte Chalte' voiceover

Personal touch

'He needed my voice for the commentary...'

Suman remembered how Khan directly called him for the voiceover. "I remember when Shah Rukh was making Chalte Chalte. He needed my voice for the commentary in the film somewhere in the teaser," he said. "He called me up directly and said, 'Hi, this is Shah Rukh,' and I said, 'Yeah Shah Rukh.'" "He said, 'I would want you to come and just give your voice over for this,' and I said yes."