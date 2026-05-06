SRK gifted Shekhar Suman expensive watch for 'Chalte Chalte' voiceover
What's the story
In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, actor and host Shekhar Suman shared a heartwarming memory of his interaction with Shah Rukh Khan during the making of Chalte Chalte. The story was part of a larger conversation about Suman's career, changing content trends, and his new acting institute. He recalled how Khan personally asked him to provide voiceover for the film's promotional material.
Personal touch
'He needed my voice for the commentary...'
Suman remembered how Khan directly called him for the voiceover. "I remember when Shah Rukh was making Chalte Chalte. He needed my voice for the commentary in the film somewhere in the teaser," he said. "He called me up directly and said, 'Hi, this is Shah Rukh,' and I said, 'Yeah Shah Rukh.'" "He said, 'I would want you to come and just give your voice over for this,' and I said yes."
Unexpected gesture
'He sent me a big cheque and...'
Suman initially thought Khan's request was a friendly favor, not a professional job. However, he was taken aback when Khan sent him a check. "He sent me a big cheque and I said, 'Look, this is between two friends, this is not for money at all.' But he wouldn't listen." "He sent me a very expensive watch the next time, which I still have. It's a beautiful memento." Meanwhile, Suman was recently seen in Netflix's Heeramandi.