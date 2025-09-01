SRK congratulated Rani Mukerji on her National Award win, too

SRK-Rani recreate 'Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri'; fans go gaga

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:51 pm Sep 01, 2025

What's the story

Shah Rukh Khan recently took to Instagram to share a fun Reel with his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Rani Mukerji. The duo danced to the romantic track Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri from his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. In the caption, SRK congratulated Chatterjee on winning a National Award this year for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. Notably, Khan won his maiden National Award in 2025, too.