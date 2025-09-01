SRK-Rani recreate 'Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri'; fans go gaga
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan recently took to Instagram to share a fun Reel with his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Rani Mukerji. The duo danced to the romantic track Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri from his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. In the caption, SRK congratulated Chatterjee on winning a National Award this year for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. Notably, Khan won his maiden National Award in 2025, too.
Fan reactions
Fans couldn't get over their on-screen chemistry
The post's comment section was flooded with fans expressing their excitement over the unexpected reunion of the beloved on-screen pair. One fan wrote, "Ab jayggaaa naa gana trending mein!," while another said, "Rahul aur Tinaaaaaa in parallel universe." The duo has previously starred in films like Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Paheli, and Veer-Zaara.
Song success
More about 'The Bads of Bollywood'
The song Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri, featuring Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, has been winning hearts since its release. Composed by Shashwat Sachdev, the track is sung by Arijit Singh and penned by Kumaar. The series is a satire on Bollywood written and directed by Aryan and produced under Red Chillies Entertainment. It will premiere on Netflix on September 18.