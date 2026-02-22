SRK visits Salim Khan at hospital, shows support for Salman
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan dropped by Lilavati Hospital on Saturday to visit legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, showing some real support for Salman Khan's family during a tough time.
Salim, who's 90, was admitted on February 17 after a minor brain hemorrhage but is now stable.
Salim is recovering well, under observation
Doctors say Salim is under close watch in the ICU and didn't need surgery.
Since his admission, friends from the industry like Aamir Khan and Javed Akhtar have stopped by.
For those who don't know, Salim co-wrote classics like Sholay and Deewaar—movies that basically shaped Bollywood as we know it.