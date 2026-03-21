SS Rajamouli calls 'Dhurandhar' a 'masterclass' in acting Entertainment Mar 21, 2026

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli just called Ranveer Singh's performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge "a masterclass in acting" on Instagram, and praised director Aditya Dhar for his bold, four-hour vision.

He said the sequel "surpassed the original in both scale and soul," highlighting how its emotional depth really grounds the story.

Rajamouli also gave a nod to R Madhavan's role, calling it a symbol of national helplessness.