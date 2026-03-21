SS Rajamouli calls 'Dhurandhar' a 'masterclass' in acting
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli just called Ranveer Singh's performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge "a masterclass in acting" on Instagram, and praised director Aditya Dhar for his bold, four-hour vision.
He said the sequel "surpassed the original in both scale and soul," highlighting how its emotional depth really grounds the story.
Rajamouli also gave a nod to R Madhavan's role, calling it a symbol of national helplessness.
Plot of 'Dhurandhar'
Dhurandhar: The Revenge dropped on March 19 in five languages and is already making waves at the box office.
It stars Ranveer as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, who goes undercover inside Pakistan's terror-criminal network.
With big names like Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi on board, it's definitely an ensemble affair.
Box office collection
The movie has been smashing records: paid previews alone pulled in ₹43 crore (1.5 times more than the first film).
By day two, it raked in ₹226 crore net across India.
Safe to say: this one's a hit with audiences too.