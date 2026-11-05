'Ramayana': SS Rajamouli calls Ranbir 'magnificent' as Lord Rama
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, hit theaters on Thursday to positive reviews. Not just the audience, but several celebrities from different film industries have also praised the movie. One of them is renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who took to social media to share his review of the film.
Director's praise
'The pre-climax and climax...loved every bit of it'
Rajamouli said on X (formerly Twitter), "#Ramayana...the sheer scale of the film and the visuals on the big screen are spectacular to watch."
"Ranbir as Rama, especially from the Vanavasam onwards, is serene yet magnificent."
"Yash brings a menacing presence as Ravana while Sai Pallavi is graceful as Sita."
"The pre-climax and climax...loved every bit of it."
"Congratulations @malhotra_namit , @niteshtiwari22 and the entire team on bringing such an ambitious vision so beautifully to the screen."
Twitter Post
See the post here
#Ramayana… the sheer— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 5, 2026
scale of the film andthe visuals on the big screen are spectacularto watch.onwards, is serene yet magnificent. Yash brings a menacing presence as Ravana, while Sai Pallavi is graceful as Sita. The pre-climax…
Ranbir as Rama, especially from the Vanavasam
Previous endorsement
When Rajamouli praised 'Ramayana's trailer
This is not the first time Rajamouli has backed Ramayana.
When the film's trailer was released, he shared it on social media and praised the team's vision.
He wrote, "#Ramayana is a story every Indian storyteller grows up aspiring to tell."
"It's a joy to see @niteshtiwari22 and @malhotra_namit bring it to the screen on such a grand scale. Each actor brings these timeless characters to life with depth."
Film details
All about 'Ramayana'
Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and financed by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of the ancient Indian epic.
The film stars Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
The supporting cast includes Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, and Kajal Aggarwal, among others.
The film's music is composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, while DNEG has worked on its visual effects.