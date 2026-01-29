SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' to release in 2027
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli, the director behind RRR, is back with a new film called Varanasi, dropping on April 7, 2027.
Starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, it's being described as a globe-trotting adventure—think Indiana Jones meets James Bond vibes.
Worldwide release and big ambitions
Unlike RRR's India-first rollout, Varanasi will premiere everywhere at once.
The simultaneous release follows RRR's staggered rollout and the global attention it received.
Early sneak peeks hint at a story that leaps across different eras and continents.