Ssanjay Gaggnani, Aparna Dixit to star in web series 'Hotspot' Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

Lucknow is the backdrop for Hotspot, a new web series featuring TV favorites Ssanjay Gaggnani and Aparna Dixit alongside Alan Kapoor and Manish Goplani.

Directed by Rajeev Mendraniya and produced by Dr. Nitin Mishra, the show tackles socio-economic divides with a story rooted in the city.

Filming has been underway for over a month and wraps up on April 4.