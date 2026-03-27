Ssanjay Gaggnani, Aparna Dixit to star in web series 'Hotspot'
Entertainment
Lucknow is the backdrop for Hotspot, a new web series featuring TV favorites Ssanjay Gaggnani and Aparna Dixit alongside Alan Kapoor and Manish Goplani.
Directed by Rajeev Mendraniya and produced by Dr. Nitin Mishra, the show tackles socio-economic divides with a story rooted in the city.
Filming has been underway for over a month and wraps up on April 4.
Cast's local experiences enriching the shoot
While shooting at spots like Gomti Nagar, Kursi Road, and Janeshwar Mishra Park, the cast has been soaking up local vibes, Gaggnani has hit up Shukla Chaat and Tundey Kebabs, while Dixit plans temple visits during Navratri.
Their off-camera adventures are bringing an authentic touch to the series!