Stage actor Soby George arrested for frauds, including cheque bounce
Entertainment
Stage actor Soby George was taken into custody by Ernakulam Rural police on March 24, 2026, after years of being linked to various fraud cases.
He's been accused of everything from check bounce and visa scams to hawala deals, with complaints coming in from places all over Kerala: from Wayanad to Thiruvananthapuram.
Details of the complaints against him
George's latest arrest was in connection with an alleged cheque-bounce case.
Separately, a 2013 complaint alleges a Koonammavu resident was tricked out of ₹2.5 lakh with a fake US job offer, one among several complaints against him.
Police even seized his bus as part of the probe.
Investigations are still on, as authorities try to piece together the full extent of his alleged scams.