Stage actor Soby George arrested for frauds, including cheque bounce

Details of the complaints against him

George's latest arrest was in connection with an alleged cheque-bounce case.

Separately, a 2013 complaint alleges a Koonammavu resident was tricked out of ₹2.5 lakh with a fake US job offer, one among several complaints against him.

Police even seized his bus as part of the probe.

Investigations are still on, as authorities try to piece together the full extent of his alleged scams.