Stan and Wallis reportedly expecting 1st child after NYC sighting

Stan and Wallis public attention struggles

Since then, Stan and Wallis have made public and festival appearances, like at the Berlin Film Festival for A Different Man, and Cannes for The Apprentice.

In January 2026, Stan gave a sweet shout-out to Wallis during his Golden Globe speech, saying, "Annabelle, I love you."

Even though they tried to keep things private, Stan admitted last year that it hasn't been easy with all the public attention.