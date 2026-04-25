Stan and Wallis reportedly expecting 1st child after NYC sighting
Entertainment
Marvel's Sebastian Stan and Mercy star Annabelle Wallis are reportedly expecting their first child together.
The couple was recently spotted in New York City, with Wallis showing off a baby bump.
Their relationship first caught attention back in 2022 after they were seen at Robert Pattinson's birthday party.
Stan and Wallis public attention struggles
Since then, Stan and Wallis have made public and festival appearances, like at the Berlin Film Festival for A Different Man, and Cannes for The Apprentice.
In January 2026, Stan gave a sweet shout-out to Wallis during his Golden Globe speech, saying, "Annabelle, I love you."
Even though they tried to keep things private, Stan admitted last year that it hasn't been easy with all the public attention.