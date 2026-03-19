Former '19 Kids and Counting' star arrested for molesting minor

Joseph Garrett Duggar, a former reality TV star from the show 19 Kids and Counting, has been arrested on charges of molesting a nine-year-old girl during a family vacation in Florida in 2020. The 31-year-old was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior toward a victim under 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior by someone over 18 years old, reported the Bay County Sheriff's Office, via People.

Allegations Allegations of inappropriate behavior during family vacation According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, Duggar allegedly asked the victim to sit on his lap during a family vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida. He reportedly invited her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, he allegedly manipulated the victim's underwear and grazed her genitals while continuing to rub his hands on her thighs.

Confession Victim underwent forensic interview; Duggar allegedly confessed The victim, now 14 years old, underwent a forensic interview that led to the report of past sexual abuse. Her father confronted Duggar about the incidents, and he allegedly confessed his actions to both the father and Tontitown detectives. The former TLC star is currently awaiting extradition to Bay County to face these charges. He was booked into Washington County Jail in Arkansas on Wednesday at 3:59pm local time.

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