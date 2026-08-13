Gaurav Khanna to lead Ektaa Kapoor's new Star Plus show?

Khanna, who was last seen as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, is currently a participant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. If the talks go through, it will be his first fiction show after leaving the superhit serial.

On the other hand, Arya is known for her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya and is preparing for her return to daily fiction with this project.