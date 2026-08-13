Gaurav Khanna to lead Ektaa Kapoor's new Star Plus show?
What's the story
Star Plus is reportedly working on a new show produced by Ektaa Kapoor, with reputable TV actors Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya in talks for the lead roles. The project is currently in the casting stage and is expected to be a romantic family drama, reported TellyExpress. If finalized, this will be Khanna's return to fiction television after Anupamaa.
Casting details
Khanna is currently starring in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'
Khanna, who was last seen as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, is currently a participant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. If the talks go through, it will be his first fiction show after leaving the superhit serial.
On the other hand, Arya is known for her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya and is preparing for her return to daily fiction with this project.
Show premiere
Tentative launch date and possible replacement
The show is reportedly being planned for an October 2026 launch on Star Plus.
There are speculations that it might replace Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 in the October slot.
However, the channel and production house have not confirmed any such scheduling details yet.