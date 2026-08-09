'Batwara 1947': How much did Sunny, Preity charge?
What's the story
The historical drama Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh, is set to hit theaters on August 14. As the release date approaches, reports have emerged revealing the cast's remuneration. Deol is said to have bagged a whopping ₹60cr for his role while Zinta and Fazal reportedly charged ₹10cr and ₹7cr, respectively.
Fee and budget
Singh's fee stands at ₹2cr
Singh, who plays a key role in the film, is said to have charged ₹2cr.
The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹150cr, although some reports suggest it was produced with just ₹60-65cr.
However, neither Aamir Khan Productions nor the makers have confirmed these figures or disclosed the exact budget of Batwara 1947.
The movie is inspired by Asghar Wajahat's 1989 play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.
Role and arrangement
Deol's recent successes
Deol, who has been enjoying a successful run with hits like Gadar 2 and Border 2, plays the lead role in Batwara 1947.
Some reports suggest that his contract may also include profit-sharing arrangements on top of the base fee.
The film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most traumatic events: the partition.
It also stars Shabana Azmi and Karan Deol.