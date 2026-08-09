'Batwara 1947': How much did Sunny, Preity charge?

Singh, who plays a key role in the film, is said to have charged ₹2cr.

The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹150cr, although some reports suggest it was produced with just ₹60-65cr.

However, neither Aamir Khan Productions nor the makers have confirmed these figures or disclosed the exact budget of Batwara 1947.

The movie is inspired by Asghar Wajahat's 1989 play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.