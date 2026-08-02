Nushrratt Bharuccha, Pashmina Roshan join Tiger Shroff's next

The film will see Bharuccha and Roshan share screen space for the first time.

Interestingly, both actors will also star opposite Shroff for the first time.

The project also marks a unique collaboration between Shroff, Banerjee, and Yadav, who come from different entertainment backgrounds.

The film is also significant for Jain, who is making his debut as a film producer.

The husband of actor Ankita Lokhande, he is best known for his stint on Bigg Boss 17.