Nushrratt Bharuccha, Pashmina Roshan join Tiger Shroff's next
What's the story
The upcoming untitled action entertainer by Remo D'Souza has expanded its star-studded cast with actors Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pashmina Roshan, reported Bollywood Hungama. They will be joining Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish Yadav in this high-octane commercial film. The project is a co-production between Neeraj Tiwari and Viccky Jain under Jain's newly launched banner, VJ Frames. It went on floors on Saturday.
New pairings
Unique collaborations and 1st-time pairings in the film
The film will see Bharuccha and Roshan share screen space for the first time.
Interestingly, both actors will also star opposite Shroff for the first time.
The project also marks a unique collaboration between Shroff, Banerjee, and Yadav, who come from different entertainment backgrounds.
The film is also significant for Jain, who is making his debut as a film producer.
The husband of actor Ankita Lokhande, he is best known for his stint on Bigg Boss 17.
Actor's roles
Shroff, Banerjee, and Yadav's journey with the project
For Shroff, the film adds another action-packed project to his lineup.
Meanwhile, Banerjee continues to diversify his filmography with commercial entertainers alongside content-driven cinema.
Yadav, known for winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, will step into Bollywood with this venture.
Teasing his role, he wrote on X, "There's always been a stereotype that YouTubers only get tiny roles in movies, and I'm genuinely happy to be a part of a film that's breaking that stereotype."