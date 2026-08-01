Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee to lead Remo D'Souza's action film

VJ Frames aims to create large-scale cinematic stories and commercial entertainers for audiences across India.

The action franchise will combine high-octane action with dramatic storytelling.

Jain, who is best known for his stint on Bigg Boss 17, is making his debut as a film producer with VJ Frames.

Meanwhile, D'Souza's last directorial credit was Be Happy, which starred Abhishek Bachchan.