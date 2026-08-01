Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee to lead Remo D'Souza's action film
What's the story
Indian producer and entrepreneur Viccky Jain has launched a new production company, VJ Frames, on his birthday. The first project under this banner will be an action franchise directed by Remo D'Souza and starring actors Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish Yadav. The film is a result of a creative collaboration between Jain and D'Souza, reported Variety.
Production goals
Aim to create commercial entertainers for Indian audiences
VJ Frames aims to create large-scale cinematic stories and commercial entertainers for audiences across India.
The action franchise will combine high-octane action with dramatic storytelling.
Jain, who is best known for his stint on Bigg Boss 17, is making his debut as a film producer with VJ Frames.
Meanwhile, D'Souza's last directorial credit was Be Happy, which starred Abhishek Bachchan.
Producer's statement
'This is just the beginning'
Jain told the outlet, "Launching VJ Frames is a dream that has been years in the making, and I couldn't have asked for a better occasion than my birthday to begin this journey."
"Cinema has always inspired me, and with VJ Frames, I hope to create stories that entertain, connect with audiences, and leave a lasting impact. This is just the beginning."
Director's perspective
'Excited to helm this project'
D'Souza said he is excited to direct the first film from VJ Frames. He praised Jain for having a clear vision and genuine passion for cinema.
"We've got a fantastic cast in Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish Yadav, and I'm looking forward to creating something that's entertaining, action-packed, and enjoyable for audiences."
Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 4, while Banerjee's recent credits include Thamma and Toaster.