Diljit Dosanjh, Dua Lipa, Madonna to headline Coachella 2027
What's the story
The 2027 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be headlined by global icons Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, and SZA. The announcement also features Madonna and Blackpink's JISOO, among others. Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is also part of the lineup. The festival will take place over two weekends in April at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
Cultural impact
Dosanjh's return to Coachella
Dosanjh's inclusion in the 2027 lineup is a major highlight for Indian audiences.
He made his Coachella debut in 2023, becoming one of the first Punjabi-language artists to perform at the festival.
His return signifies yet another milestone for Punjabi music as it continues to gain popularity beyond the Indian diaspora.
Lineup diversity
A look at the full lineup
The 2027 lineup is a blend of pop, R&B, rock, and electronic music.
April 9 and 16 (Friday) will see performances by Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, JISOO, Peggy Gou, Kehlani, and Giorgio Moroder, among others.
Saturday's (April 10 and 17) performers include Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Robyn, Måneskin, NCT, Leon Bridges, Tiesto, Martin Garrix, and Underworld.
Sunday's lineup features Don Toliver, Dom Dolla, Kygo, Empire of the Sun, Four Tet, The Neighbourhood, Becky G, BABYMONSTER, Victoria Monet, and Jorja Smith.
Ticket information
Coachella 2027 will take place in April
The festival will be held over two weekends in April 2027.
Tickets for Coachella 2027 will go on sale on November 13 at noon Pacific Time.
The lineup also includes electronic music duo Justice, who are set to make their Bunker debut with Blinded by the Lights.