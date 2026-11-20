Jason Derulo, The Chainsmokers to headline Indian Sneaker Festival 2026
What's the story
The fifth edition of the Indian Sneaker Festival, a popular music festival in Gurugram, will feature an impressive lineup of artists. The Chainsmokers will headline the first night on December 19, with performances by Karan Kanchan & Frnds, Tech Panda x Kenzani, Gigi, Kikkat, and Vedant Jadia. Jason Derulo and Hanumankind will lead the second day on December 20.
Lineup details
Other artists performing on December 20
The second day of the festival will also see performances by LP Giobbi, Mzee Bella, Avantika, Dhadkan, Anshforsure, House of Tuneman, Meaow, and Yuvan.
The festival will be held at Leisure Valley Grounds in Gurugram.
Nora Fatehi is also set to make an appearance for a special act.
Other events
Other major music festivals happening soon in India
The Indian Sneaker Festival is one of several major music festivals scheduled for the end of 2026 and early 2027.
Other upcoming events include Rolling Loud India on December 12-13 at Loud Park, Navi Mumbai, headlined by Burna Boy, Metro Boomin, and Karan Aujla.
Sunburn Festival 2026 will begin on December 18 at Mahalaxmi Race Course.
Lollapalooza India will return for its fifth edition on January 23 and 24, 2027.