Nick Reiner , the son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner and Michele (Singer) Reiner , is currently being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. The facility has a history of housing celebrities and notorious figures alike. However, it also has a reputation for poor living conditions.

Celebrity history Twin Towers: A home for the famous and infamous The Twin Towers Correctional Facility, a mental health jail, has previously housed several high-profile inmates. Paris Hilton served time there in 2007 for violating probation on alcohol-related reckless driving charges. In July 2021, Harvey Weinstein was transferred to the same facility from New York's Wende Correctional Facility to face additional sexual harassment charges. Other notable inmates include Jackass star Steve-O, Robert Downey Jr., convicted murderer Robert Durst, and rapper The Game.

Incident details Reiner's parents were found dead at their home Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were discovered stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on December 14. The death certificate revealed that they had died within "minutes" from "multiple sharp force injuries" inflicted by a "knife." Initially, sources had told The Post that the couple's son, Reiner was a person of interest in the stabbings. He was arrested later that evening and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Facility issues Jail conditions under scrutiny Despite the jail's star-studded history, reports of harsh living conditions have surfaced. Beverly Hills defense attorney Adam Michael Sacks told Page Six that every client he visited at the facility begged for bail. "You don't want to be there, it's disgusting," he said. The New York Post detailed these alleged conditions through inspection reports and court filings, stating that county commissioners have claimed cells have feces on walls and urine on floors.