What was 'Star Trek' star Walter Koenig's cause of death?
What's the story
Walter Koenig, the iconic actor best known for his role as Pavel Chekov in Star Trek, died of "cardiopulmonary arrest," according to his death certificate. The document, obtained by TMZ, also listed chronic diastolic congestive heart failure as an underlying cause and acute renal failure as a significant contributor to his death, at the age of 90. The actor was cremated on October 30 and laid to rest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
Tribute
His agency shared details of his death
Koenig's agency confirmed his death in a statement on Facebook, saying he passed away "of old age at home in North Hollywood" with his daughter Danielle by his side.
The statement further added, "Walter's legacy extends far beyond the screen."
"Through countless convention appearances and interactions with fans, he shared his kindness, wit, and appreciation with everyone fortunate enough to meet him."
Co-stars' tributes
William Shatner and George Takei paid tributes
Koenig's Star Trek co-stars William Shatner and George Takei also paid tribute to him.
Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk, said he saw someone who "genuinely loved the Star Trek community."
Takei wrote on Instagram that he and his husband Brad shared their wedding anniversary with Koenig's birthday.
He called Koenig "a writer, teacher, thoughtful man, and loyal friend."
Career highlights
His work in Hollywood and personal life
Koenig joined Star Trek in Season 2 as Chekov, the Enterprise's navigator.
He reprised his role in seven Star Trek films, including Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979), Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982), and Star Trek: Generations (1994).
He also starred in Babylon 5.
Koenig and his wife Judy Levitt had two children: daughter Danielle and son Andrew, who died before him.
The two were married from 1965 until Levitt's death in 2022, at age 83.