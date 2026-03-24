'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' canceled after 2 seasons
What's the story
Paramount+ has announced that the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will be its last, according to Variety. The show, which premiered in January, was renewed for a second season even before its debut. Despite a critical approval rating of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, the series struggled to attract a large audience and did not make it onto Nielsen's Top 10 streaming viewership charts.
Series details
About the show and its cast
Set in the 32nd century and after the events of Star Trek: Discovery, Starfleet Academy follows the first class of students and teachers at the newly re-established Starfleet Academy. The show stars Sandro Rosta, Karim Diane, George Hawkins, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, and Zoe Steiner. It also features Gina Yashere, Holly Hunter, Paul Giamatti, Robert Picardo, and Tig Notaro. Tatiana Maslany had a guest appearance on the show.
Joint statement
CBS Studios and Paramount+ issued a statement
In a joint statement, CBS Studios and Paramount+ said, "We're incredibly proud of the ambition, passion, and creativity that went into bringing Star Trek: Starfleet Academy to life." They added that the show introduced audiences to new characters while expanding the Star Trek universe. The statement also expressed, "We're grateful to Alex Kurtzman, Noga Landau, Gaia Violo, and the entire cast and crew who pushed storytelling boundaries in the spirit of Gene Roddenberry's vision."
Gratitude expressed
Co-showrunners Kurtzman, Landau penned a letter
Series co-showrunners and executive producers Kurtzman and Landau penned a letter thanking the "hundreds of hardworking humans who pour every ounce of their talents" into making the show. They added, "We're so proud of what we've accomplished together on this show, and the world will get to see the work of these extraordinary artists when season two airs." Meanwhile, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 is set to drop later this year.