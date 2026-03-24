'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' canceled after 2 seasons

Paramount+ has announced that the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will be its last, according to Variety. The show, which premiered in January, was renewed for a second season even before its debut. Despite a critical approval rating of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, the series struggled to attract a large audience and did not make it onto Nielsen's Top 10 streaming viewership charts.

Series details About the show and its cast Set in the 32nd century and after the events of Star Trek: Discovery, Starfleet Academy follows the first class of students and teachers at the newly re-established Starfleet Academy. The show stars Sandro Rosta, Karim Diane, George Hawkins, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, and Zoe Steiner. It also features Gina Yashere, Holly Hunter, Paul Giamatti, Robert Picardo, and Tig Notaro. Tatiana Maslany had a guest appearance on the show.

Joint statement CBS Studios and Paramount+ issued a statement In a joint statement, CBS Studios and Paramount+ said, "We're incredibly proud of the ambition, passion, and creativity that went into bringing Star Trek: Starfleet Academy to life." They added that the show introduced audiences to new characters while expanding the Star Trek universe. The statement also expressed, "We're grateful to Alex Kurtzman, Noga Landau, Gaia Violo, and the entire cast and crew who pushed storytelling boundaries in the spirit of Gene Roddenberry's vision."

Advertisement