Starr dies peacefully at 81 in Vancouver 'Goodfellas's 'Halloween' remembered
Entertainment
Beau Starr, the actor recognized for Goodfellas and Halloween, has died peacefully at 81 in Vancouver.
His brother Mike called him a big influence personally, while co-star Christopher Serrone shared a heartfelt tribute online.
Starr switched from football to acting
Starr started out playing football with the New York Jets and in Canada before switching to acting in the 1980s.
He went on to appear in movies like Hanky Panky, both Halloween 4 and 5, and played Lieutenant Harding Welsh in the TV series Due South, showing off his range across genres.