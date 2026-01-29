'Startup Singam' S02: Tamil Nadu startups raise over ₹3.45cr
Season two of "Startup Singam" just kicked off on January 25 and has already helped Tamil Nadu startups raise ₹3.45 crore.
The show, streaming on Vijay TV and JioHotstar, brings together over 75 startups, more than 30 institutions, and 100+ high-net-worth investors—all aiming to unlock over ₹100 crore in funding.
Standout moments
Hayyan, a Pollachi-based brand known for compressed oils and ghee, started with just ₹200 and now makes ₹20 crore in revenue. They secured ₹2.75 crore in funding this season.
Another highlight is Raattai Handloom, which creates eco-friendly handloom kits for all ages—they raised ₹70 lakh, beating their original ask.
Why it matters
"Startup Singam" isn't just a show—it's helping build Tamil Nadu's startup scene by connecting fresh ideas with real investors.
Last season alone saw about ₹24 crore deployed through the platform.