'Startup Singam' S02: Tamil Nadu startups raise over ₹3.45cr Entertainment Jan 29, 2026

Season two of "Startup Singam" just kicked off on January 25 and has already helped Tamil Nadu startups raise ₹3.45 crore.

The show, streaming on Vijay TV and JioHotstar, brings together over 75 startups, more than 30 institutions, and 100+ high-net-worth investors—all aiming to unlock over ₹100 crore in funding.