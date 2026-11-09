Anil Kapoor reveals how he reinvents himself

Kapoor shared that he doesn't believe in repeating a successful formula.

He cited his decision to bring the show 24 to Indian television and host India Ke Top 1% as examples of trying new things.

"You can't approach every opportunity thinking, 'This has worked for me before, so let me do it again.' Here, I can prepare, but I can't predict what a contestant will say or where a conversation will go. I have to be completely present," he explained.