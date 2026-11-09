Anil Kapoor reveals how he reinvents himself
What's the story
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor recently opened up about his journey in the entertainment industry, which has spanned over four successful decades. In an exclusive interview with India Today, he emphasized that staying relevant requires constant effort and a willingness to step out of one's comfort zone. "The audience doesn't owe you its attention because you've been around for 40 years. You have to give them something to look forward to today," he said.
Career insights
On not repeating successful formulas
Kapoor shared that he doesn't believe in repeating a successful formula.
He cited his decision to bring the show 24 to Indian television and host India Ke Top 1% as examples of trying new things.
"You can't approach every opportunity thinking, 'This has worked for me before, so let me do it again.' Here, I can prepare, but I can't predict what a contestant will say or where a conversation will go. I have to be completely present," he explained.
Continuous growth
On reinventing himself constantly
Kapoor attributed his ability to reinvent himself in cinema to discipline, curiosity, and a willingness to learn.
"I take my work seriously, and I've been fortunate to work with people who push me and tell me honestly when I can do better. I'm comfortable asking questions, preparing and learning from someone much younger than me," he said.
He added that even conversations with contestants on India Ke Top 1% could offer a fresh perspective.
Show enthusiasm
Kapoor wants to play 'India Ke Top 1%'
The Welcome actor revealed that the format of India Ke Top 1% excited him because it made him want to play the game himself.
"What excited me was that I wanted to play the game myself! You look at a question...think you have the answer, and then realize you've missed something that was right in front of you," he said.
The show has also become a family activity at Kapoor's home, with his daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, giving competition.
Host experiences
Kapoor on discovering contestants' real selves
Kapoor spoke about his interactions with contestants like Bittu Tabahi, who is known for his efforts to clean rivers, and Mumbai autorickshaw driver Sandeep Bachche.
"As a host, you get to discover the person beyond the contestant. When a show gives you those conversations and also brings people together at home, the success becomes much more personal," he concluded.
The show has been a massive hit since its premiere in September.