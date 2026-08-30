Why 'Kohrra' creator Sudip Sharma prefers OTT over films
What's the story
Acclaimed writer-director Sudip Sharma, known for his work on films such as NH10 and Udta Punjab, has revealed that he is currently more interested in long-form series than feature films. In a recent interview with PTI, he said, "I don't know what kind of film to direct right now." "There is a lot of churn that is happening, and the kind of films that are mostly getting made are not the kind of films that inherently interest me."
Creative freedom
Sharma enjoys long-form storytelling
Sharma, who created landmark OTT titles like Paatal Lok and Kohrra, said that streaming platforms give him a wider "canvas" to tell stories.
He added, "I enjoy long-form storytelling; there is something very satisfying about it as a writer and as a creator."
"Somehow I find film restrictive in that sense right now. It might change."
Star vehicles
He doesn't watch star-driven films
Sharma also admitted that he doesn't see himself as the right fit for star-driven films.
He said, "Those kinds of star vehicles don't speak to me. I don't even watch them. Nothing against those films."
"I don't think I am the right person for those kinds of films. I don't want to do it just because it's a big project or that's how it should be. Not that they have been offered to me, but the idea doesn't excite me."
Future plans
His upcoming projects
Talking about his next projects, he revealed that he is currently working on an OTT show.
"I'm just going to start shooting something in a while. It's a show," he said, without revealing any details about the project.
Sharma also recently served as executive producer on the film Babita Singh Reporting, starring Nimisha Sajayan, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Barun Sobti.