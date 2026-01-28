Stephen Colbert reveals date for 'The Late Show's final episode

Stephen Colbert , who has been hosting The Late Show since 2015, has announced that the final episode of his show will air on May 21. He shared this news during an appearance on NBC 's Late Night With Seth Meyers. CBS had previously confirmed in July 2025 that The Late Show would end in May this year, marking over three decades since its debut in 1993 with David Letterman as the host.

Show reflection Colbert reflected on the show's end during Meyers's show During his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Colbert expressed that the impending end of his show is starting to "feel real." He said, "It feels real now... I mean, I know it was real, but now there's four months left." The host also shared what he loves most about doing the show: working with people he's known for years and filming at New York City's Ed Sullivan Theater.

Cancelation details CBS called cancellation a 'purely financial decision' CBS called the cancellation of The Late Show "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night." They clarified that it was "not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount." This statement came after Colbert's July 14 episode, where he criticized Paramount for its $16 million settlement with Donald Trump over alleged deceptive editing of a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris.

