Stephen Colbert pitched 'Lord of the Rings' before talk-show cancellation

Acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jackson recently opened up about his collaboration with Stephen Colbert on a new Lord of the Rings movie. Speaking to Variety at the Cannes Film Festival , Jackson revealed, "He phoned me up a year ago, before he knew his show was going to finish, and said, '...I've got an idea for a Tolkien movie based on the books that I think would be really good.'"

Collaboration details Colbert, Philippa Boyens developed treatment together Jackson was so impressed with Colbert's idea that he introduced him to Philippa Boyens, his long-time collaborator and co-writer of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. They reportedly spent a year developing a treatment together. Colbert even visited New Zealand to work closely with them on this project.

Resilience amidst change 'One day he's a late night talk show host...' In the middle of their writing process, CBS canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "I think Steven's actually really happy, I think it helped him process [something that]...was rather shocking," he said. "So it was like, okay, one day he's going to be a late night talk show host, and the next day he's going to be a Tolkien scriptwriter."

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Project details More about 'Shadows of the Past' The new Lord of the Rings film, which was first announced by Jackson in a video in March, will be a sequel to Andy Serkis's The Hunt for Gollum. It is currently titled The Lord of the Rings: Shadows of the Past. Penned by Colbert, his son Peter McGee, and Boyens, its logline reads: "Fourteen years after the passing of Frodo - Sam, Merry, and Pippin set out to retrace the first steps of their adventure."

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