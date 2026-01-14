Disney+ signs 2yr deal with 'Adolescence' co-creator Stephen Graham

Disney+ has announced a two-year first-look deal with Matriarch Productions, the production company owned by Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters. The partnership will focus on developing "original scripted and unscripted series" that tell "compelling British stories to audiences around the world." This collaboration aligns with Disney+'s interest in expanding its UK content offerings.

Details Deal to include 'A Thousand Blows' and other productions The deal includes the boxing drama A Thousand Blows, which is currently in its second season and stars both Graham and Walters. This announcement follows the recent success of Netflix's Adolescence, which won several awards at the Golden Globes.

Statement Disney+ EMEA Head of Content praised Graham and Walters Angela Jain, Head of Content, Disney+ EMEA, said: "Stephen and Hannah have proven they know how to tell bold, impactful stories and our vision also aligns with them around providing a platform for underrepresented voices in the UK." "Distinctive, local stories that entertain and resonate with audiences are what Disney+ are committed to championing... This is a dream, and we're thrilled to continue working with them."

