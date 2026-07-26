Prime Video's 'Carrie' sets release date; intense teaser out
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video has announced the release date for its upcoming series adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel Carrie. The show will premiere on October 7, with all eight episodes available at once. The series is described as a "bold and timely reimagining" of King's story about a high school outcast who discovers telekinetic powers. The show's teaser has also been unveiled.
Plot overview
More about the 'Carrie' series
The series follows the life of Carrie White, a misfit high school student who has been raised in isolation by her overbearing mother.
After her father's unexpected death, she faces the challenges of public high school, a bullying scandal that rocks her community, and the discovery of her telekinetic abilities.
Summer H. Howell stars as Carrie White, with Siena Agudong as Sue Snell and Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle.
Production details
The show is written and directed by Mike Flanagan
The project is written, executive produced, showrun, and directed by Mike Flanagan. Trevor Macy serves as an executive producer while Amazon MGM Studios handles the production.
The show was first reported in October 2024 and officially greenlit by Amazon in April 2025.
King's novel has previously been adapted into a hit film in 1976, a sequel in 1999, a television film in 2002, and a remake in 2013.