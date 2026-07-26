Prime Video's 'Carrie' sets release date; intense teaser out

The series follows the life of Carrie White, a misfit high school student who has been raised in isolation by her overbearing mother.

After her father's unexpected death, she faces the challenges of public high school, a bullying scandal that rocks her community, and the discovery of her telekinetic abilities.

Summer H. Howell stars as Carrie White, with Siena Agudong as Sue Snell and Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle.