Stevens joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' season 2 as Five Borough Killer Entertainment Apr 15, 2026

Dan Stevens (yep, from Downton Abbey and Legion) is stepping into Dexter: Resurrection season two as The Five Borough Killer, a character inspired by the Zodiac Killer who's set to shake up New York City with creepy calls and headline-making crimes.

He'll be sharing the screen with Brian Cox, who is set to star as Dom Framt, aka the New York Ripper.