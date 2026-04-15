Stevens joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' season 2 as Five Borough Killer
Entertainment
Dan Stevens (yep, from Downton Abbey and Legion) is stepping into Dexter: Resurrection season two as The Five Borough Killer, a character inspired by the Zodiac Killer who's set to shake up New York City with creepy calls and headline-making crimes.
He'll be sharing the screen with Brian Cox, who is set to star as Dom Framt, aka the New York Ripper.
Phillips returns as 'Dexter' showrunner
Brian Cox's Framt gets a bigger spotlight this season, and Uma Thurman is also back as Charley.
Clyde Phillips, who ran the original Dexter, is once again showrunner, with Michael C Hall on board as executive producer.
The series comes from Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios.