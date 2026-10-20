Stewart to host 'The Daily Show' through end of 2028
Jon Stewart is set to keep hosting The Daily Show until the end of 2028, as just confirmed by Skydance Television and Comedy Central.
At 63, he's still not only the face of the show but also its executive producer.
George Cheeks from Skydance called Stewart a "generational talent" and said The Daily Show continues to be one of the most influential franchises on television and a cornerstone of Comedy Central.
Chieng, Johnson, Klepper lead weekday episodes
Stewart's got a solid team behind him: Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, and Jordan Klepper lead episodes during the week, joined by Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Troy Iwata, and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.
Longtime showrunner Jen Flanz joined The Daily Show in 1998 as a production assistant.
Since returning in 2024 after his first run (1999-2015), The Daily Show has received 15 Emmy nominations and won twice for the show.
The Daily Show's legacy includes big names like Trevor Noah too.