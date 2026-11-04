'Stick' returns on Apple TV November 4 with major shake-up
Stick is back on Apple TV from November 4, and this time, the cast gets a major shake-up.
Rhea Seehorn steps in as Coach Amanda, the "swing doctor," mentoring Pryce Cahill's character.
John Higgins joins as sports agent Jeremy Pierce, with Billy Zane playing his boss.
Sasha Alexander will bring some sports psychology into the mix, while Rex Linn appears as Butch Lydecker (Amanda's dad and Pryce's old coach).
Missi Pyle is also on board, but her role is still a secret.
'Stick Season Two' promises more laughs
With these new characters mixing it up alongside the returning cast, Stick Season Two promises more laughs and heartfelt moments, plus some fresh twists in the world of pro golf.
If you're into comedy with a side of real-life struggles (and maybe a few surprises), this season should be right up your alley.