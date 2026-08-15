'Lilo & Stitch 2': Disney reveals alien Angel's 1st look
What's the story
Disney has officially announced the sequel to its hit live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, which grossed over $1 billion at the box office. The studio revealed a teaser for Lilo & Stitch 2 at the D23 fan event, introducing us to Angel, who is also known as Experiment 624. Angel is an extraterrestrial creature and Stitch's pink love interest, first appearing in Lilo & Stitch: The Series.
Cast response
Maia Kealoha's reaction to Angel's introduction
Maia Kealoha, who played Lilo in the live-action version, humorously reacted to Angel's introduction on stage.
"Wait, there's two of them?!" she quipped as Angel's antennae were revealed.
The sequel has been in development since shortly after the first film's release and is scheduled for a May 26, 2028 premiere.
Twitter Post
See the first look
LILO & STITCH 2 coming summer 2028… and will feature Stitch’s pink counterpart - and love interest - Angel. pic.twitter.com/UNUarUybUB— Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) August 15, 2026
Production details
Here's everything we know about the sequel
Chris Sanders, who co-created, co-wrote, and co-directed the original Lilo & Stitch animated film and voiced Stitch in both the animated and live-action versions, will be directing the sequel.
Jonathan Eirich, who produced the first live-action remake, is returning as producer through Rideback.
Ryan Halprin from Rideback is serving as executive producer for this project.
Plot details
What was the story of the 1st 'Lilo & Stitch'?
The sequel will feature an entirely new storyline, following the success of the first film, which was a retelling of the beloved 2002 animated version.
The original story revolved around a lonely girl who befriends a blue puppy, only to discover that it is an escaped alien designed to be a weapon of mass destruction.