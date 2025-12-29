Will 'Stranger Things' finale be a bloodbath? Creator clarifies

As the highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things approaches its climax, fans are left wondering about the fate of their favorite characters. In particular, Steve Harrington has survived multiple near-death experiences throughout the series. So far, no major character has met their end in Season 5 , which has led to speculation that the finale may bring shocking deaths. However, creator Matt Duffer has hinted otherwise.

Creator's statement 'It's not Game of Thrones...' In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Duffer addressed these concerns. He said, "It's not Game of Thrones. We're not in Westeros." "I love Game of Thrones, but it's just a very different type of show than that. There's not going to be a Red Wedding situation." However, he didn't completely rule out the possibility of a shocking ending.

Finale expectations 'We're not trying to shock or upset...' Duffer added, "I think some things happen in the finale that are very surprising, but we're not trying to shock or upset anyone." "I hope by the time people get to the end of the finale...it feels like there's something inevitable about what happens and that it doesn't feel painful but satisfying." The use of the word "inevitable" has sparked theories among fans about possible sacrifices in the story's conclusion.