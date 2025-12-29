Will 'Stranger Things' finale be a bloodbath? Creator clarifies
What's the story
As the highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things approaches its climax, fans are left wondering about the fate of their favorite characters. In particular, Steve Harrington has survived multiple near-death experiences throughout the series. So far, no major character has met their end in Season 5, which has led to speculation that the finale may bring shocking deaths. However, creator Matt Duffer has hinted otherwise.
Creator's statement
'It's not Game of Thrones...'
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Duffer addressed these concerns. He said, "It's not Game of Thrones. We're not in Westeros." "I love Game of Thrones, but it's just a very different type of show than that. There's not going to be a Red Wedding situation." However, he didn't completely rule out the possibility of a shocking ending.
Finale expectations
'We're not trying to shock or upset...'
Duffer added, "I think some things happen in the finale that are very surprising, but we're not trying to shock or upset anyone." "I hope by the time people get to the end of the finale...it feels like there's something inevitable about what happens and that it doesn't feel painful but satisfying." The use of the word "inevitable" has sparked theories among fans about possible sacrifices in the story's conclusion.
Character speculation
Harrington's fate remains uncertain
Addressing concerns about Harrington's fate, Duffer said, "But as for Steve's fate. I don't know. I can't say. It would be the next logical step." "He keeps getting beaten up more and more. The only way we could take it further is death." This statement has only heightened fears among fans without confirming anything. The series finale of Stranger Things will air on January 1 at 6:30am on Netflix India.